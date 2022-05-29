$110.84 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $110.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.40 million. Denny’s posted sales of $106.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $439.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.90 million to $454.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $445.26 million, with estimates ranging from $440.49 million to $457.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,880. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $643.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

