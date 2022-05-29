$112.57 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report sales of $112.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $9.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,128.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $464.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $481.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $666.80 million, with estimates ranging from $647.70 million to $677.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $147,011.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.