$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) to report sales of $118.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.80 million and the lowest is $118.26 million. Exponent reported sales of $112.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $465.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $468.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $499.89 million, with estimates ranging from $495.27 million to $504.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. 146,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. Exponent has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,905,000 after buying an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 15.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

