13,740 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.