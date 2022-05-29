13,820 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $68.69 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.