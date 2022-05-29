140,665 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period.

GMBTU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 1,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

