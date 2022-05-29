16,063 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.4% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $45.41. 30,032,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,644,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $132.50.

