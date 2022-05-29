$186.09 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to report sales of $186.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $183.02 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $180.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $755.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $50,000.
NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.80. 545,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,944. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
