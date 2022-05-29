$19.66 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will post $19.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. uniQure posted sales of $463.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $55.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $153.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.90 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $240.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 343,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,063. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.