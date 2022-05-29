1,910,029 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Acquired by Nextech Invest AG

Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,000. Silverback Therapeutics comprises 3.0% of Nextech Invest AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nextech Invest AG owned about 5.44% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 348,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of SBTX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 196,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,009. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

