198,318 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,140,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $253.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.89 and its 200 day moving average is $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

