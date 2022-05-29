$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $10.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after acquiring an additional 923,404 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.