$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 40.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,696. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

