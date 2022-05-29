205,700 Shares in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.