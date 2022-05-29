$22.20 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to post sales of $22.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the highest is $22.91 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.37 million to $102.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.52 million, with estimates ranging from $96.28 million to $128.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

CSWC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 322,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.