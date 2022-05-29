$22.82 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will announce $22.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.34 million. OptiNose posted sales of $18.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $91.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $139.98 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $159.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,725. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

