$225.83 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) will post sales of $225.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.20 million and the lowest is $223.00 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $190.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $893.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $816.80 million to $927.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,678,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

