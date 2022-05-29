$240.11 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will report $240.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the lowest is $237.45 million. GoPro reported sales of $249.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GoPro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,867. GoPro has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.