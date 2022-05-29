24,391 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

