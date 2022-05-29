$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.75 million and the highest is $25.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $101.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.63 million to $102.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.43 million, with estimates ranging from $100.29 million to $110.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 912,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 318,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PFLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 220,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $492.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.62%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.