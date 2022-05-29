2,518,582 Shares in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Purchased by Nextech Invest AG

Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,518,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,436,000. Tyra Biosciences makes up 8.2% of Nextech Invest AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nextech Invest AG owned approximately 6.10% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. 48,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,219. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

