28,493 Shares in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDIG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

