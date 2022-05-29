$29.52 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report $29.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.98 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Matterport reported sales of $29.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $126.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $129.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $174.72 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $189.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 4,961,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,632. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

