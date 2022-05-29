$3.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.40. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.