$3.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.40. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

