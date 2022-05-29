$3.93 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will post $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 409,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,968. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ReneSola by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ReneSola by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

