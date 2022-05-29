$302.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to announce $302.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $316.04 million. Enviva reported sales of $285.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva.

Get Enviva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EVA traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 201,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Enviva has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Enviva by 2.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.