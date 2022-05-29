30,897 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

