3,140 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,857,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $422.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock worth $28,718,951. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

