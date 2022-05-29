3,219 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.49 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.42.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.