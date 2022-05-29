32,250 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after buying an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

