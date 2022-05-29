329,960 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 329,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

NASDAQ JCICU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

