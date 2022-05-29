36,500 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Talos Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,089,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock worth $92,347,081. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:TALO opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

