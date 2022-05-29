3,856 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.08. 1,560,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,775. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

