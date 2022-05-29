$4.61 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $17.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $20.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

