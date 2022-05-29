$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to report $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the highest is $4.98 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $20.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,630,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

