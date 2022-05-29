4,016 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

