$425.86 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post $425.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.31 million. Globant reported sales of $305.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 335,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.31. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.