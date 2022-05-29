43,728 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orange by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $12.97.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.