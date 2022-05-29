43,728 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orange by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 427,405 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
