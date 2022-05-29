$472.24 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $472.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.75 million and the lowest is $463.69 million. Gentex posted sales of $428.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 898,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.