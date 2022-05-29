47,659 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,659 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.