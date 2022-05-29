$479.08 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $479.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $450.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 660,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,422. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

