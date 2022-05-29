4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FFNTF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 984,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,964. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.
About 4Front Ventures (Get Rating)
