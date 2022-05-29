4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FFNTF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 984,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,964. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

