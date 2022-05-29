$54.78 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to report $54.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.75 million and the highest is $54.81 million. Model N reported sales of $51.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $215.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.85 million to $216.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $240.75 million to $242.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 156,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Model N by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

