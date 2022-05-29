5,681,818 Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Purchased by SB Global Advisers Ltd

SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,681,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,273,000. Exscientia accounts for about 2.2% of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SB Global Advisers Ltd owned 4.82% of Exscientia as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $258,591,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth about $31,400,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,402,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EXAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
