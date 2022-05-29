587,793 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 587,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

CLRMU stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

