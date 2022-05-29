$601.83 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will post $601.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.00 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $523.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $270.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.51. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

