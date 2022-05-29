$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 million. Gevo posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.83 million, with estimates ranging from $6.65 million to $23.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after buying an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 694.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,327 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

