$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $65.25 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $255.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $259.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $275.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $285.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

