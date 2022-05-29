$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) will post sales of $64.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $65.25 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $255.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $259.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $275.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $285.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.