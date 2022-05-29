75,000 Shares in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $2,501,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $3,699,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cian alerts:

NYSE CIAN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Cian PLC has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Cian ( NYSE:CIAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Cian Profile (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.