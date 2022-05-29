$77.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $77.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.62 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $351.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $351.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $455.41 million, with estimates ranging from $452.10 million to $458.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,299.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,480. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 457,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,474. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

